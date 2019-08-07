Consuming drugs & alcohol can be bad for your health... and your social life

A new study highlights the negative consequences of social media posts and phone calls made while under the effects of alcohol and drugs.

You've had a glass too many and couldn't resist the impulse to call your ex and unburden yourself via voicemail. This unpleasant scene may be terribly familiar to some of us.

According to a new study published in the journal Substance Abuse and carried out by researchers at the Center for Drug Use and HIV/HCV Research (CDUHR) at New York University (NYU), people who regularly consume alcohol and/or drugs often engage in this sort of behaviour and regret it later on.

"Risky social media posts, including those showing people high on drugs, have the potential to cause embarrassment, stress, and conflict for users and those in their social networks," said CDUHR researcher Joseph Palamar, PhD, MPH, the study's lead author and an associate professor of Population Health at NYU School of Medicine.

"It can also have adverse implications for one's career, since the majority of employers now use social media platforms to screen job candidates and may search for evidence of substance use."