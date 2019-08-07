Study finds that as many as one in 300 of us may be extreme early risers

New US research has found that as many as one in 300 of us may have a natural preference for going to bed extremely early and waking up fresh and revitalised in the small hours of the morning.

Led by University of California San Francisco along with the University of Utah and University of Wisconsin-Madison, the new study looked at 2,422 patients attending a sleep disorder clinic over a nine-year period to investigate the prevalence of advanced sleep phase.

People with advanced sleep phase have a body clock, also known as circadian rhythm, which is set much earlier than most. The condition is defined by an ability to fall asleep before 8:30pm and wake before 5:30am, regardless of any occupational or social obligations, and having only one sleep period per day, meaning no naps.

Other criteria include setting this sleep-wake pattern by the age of 30, not using any stimulants or sedatives, no bright lights to help with getting up early, and no medical conditions that may impact sleep. The condition is also not to be confused with the early rising that develops with normal aging, or the early waking experienced by people with depression.

"While most people struggle with getting out of bed at 4 or 5 am, people with advanced sleep phase wake up naturally at this time, rested and ready to take on the day," said the study's senior author, Louis Ptacek, MD, "These extreme early birds tend to function well in the daytime but may have trouble staying awake for social commitments in the evening."