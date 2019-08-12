New hormone injection could help obese people lose weight

A new small-scale UK study has found that an injection could be effective in helping patients with obesity lose weight in just four weeks, and provide another alternative to gastric bypass surgery.

Carried out by researchers at Imperial College London in collaboration with the University of Copenhagen and University College Dublin, the new trial set out to investigate if a hormone treatment which is slowly infused under the skin could promote weight loss and improve blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes and those at risk of developing the condition.

The treatment was developed based on previous research by Imperial College London, which found that three hormones which originate in the bowels, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), oxyntomodulin, and peptide, may be responsible for weight loss during gastric bypass surgery.

The researchers wanted to see if combining these hormones into the injectable mixture (called GOP for short) could mimic the high levels of the hormones seen after surgery in order to reduce appetite, increase weight loss, and reduce high glucose levels.