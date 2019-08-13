Swapping red meat for poultry could lower your breast cancer risk

A new study suggests that eating red meat may increase the risk of developing breast cancer, while poultry may actually have a protective effect.

To arrive at the results described in The International Journal of Cancer, researchers at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences in the US state of North Carolina gathered data about the consumption of different types of meat and cooking techniques of 42,012 women over a period of more than seven years.

Over the course of the study, 1,536 new cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed.

Consuming more red meat was associated with increased risk of invasive breast cancer: women who ate the greatest quantities of red meat presented a 23% higher risk than women who ate smaller amounts.