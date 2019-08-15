'Groundbreaking' TB drugs trialed in SA drastically shorten treatment time

Four years ago, Sowetan fashion designer Innocent Molefe, 38, was diagnosed with tuberculosis.

A year ago, it developed into multi-drug resistant strain requiring painful injections and heaps of pills.

Three months after the first round of treatment, he relapsed and started a second round. At the end of it he still wasn't cured.

Thanks to a new treatment — approved Wednesday by the US Food and Drug Administration — he is now cleared of the disease, has bounced back to work and has even resumed night-clubbing, something he has stopped four years ago.

"I was willing to beat TB and I'm living proof. I can move around ... I can still go clubbing till the early hours," said the dreadlocked designer.