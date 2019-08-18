Health & Sex

Boob jobs blamed for fatigue and depression

Growing number of women in SA asking for surgery to remove 'toxic bags'

18 August 2019 - 00:00 By SIPOKAZI FOKAZI

A Johannesburg woman who always wanted fuller breasts had silicone implants when she was 25 to give her the 34C bust she desired. Fifteen years later, she has just had them removed, convinced that the exhaustion, anxiety, stiffness, skin problems and depression she experienced for five years were caused by breast implant illness.

“I was constantly looking for what could be wrong with me. I just felt awful all the time,” she told the Sunday Times this week...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cutting my hair wasn't a 'strategy' to win, says Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. The best & worst dressed celebs at the Miss SA 2019 pageant The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. How to care for your hair like Miss SA: Zozibini Tunzi's beauty secrets The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. What the Twitter fashion police thought of Bonang's Miss SA outfits The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's natural crown sparks a hair-raising debate The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X