Boob jobs blamed for fatigue and depression
Growing number of women in SA asking for surgery to remove 'toxic bags'
18 August 2019 - 00:00
A Johannesburg woman who always wanted fuller breasts had silicone implants when she was 25 to give her the 34C bust she desired. Fifteen years later, she has just had them removed, convinced that the exhaustion, anxiety, stiffness, skin problems and depression she experienced for five years were caused by breast implant illness.
“I was constantly looking for what could be wrong with me. I just felt awful all the time,” she told the Sunday Times this week...
