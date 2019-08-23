Health & Sex

Could a visit to the park make you feel as happy as Christmas?

23 August 2019 - 08:38 By AFP Relaxnews
New research has found that visiting an urban park could help boost your mood.
New research has found that visiting an urban park could help boost your mood.
Image: Lady-Photo / iStock via AFP Relaxnews

Heading to your local city park could make you feel as happy as Christmas Day, according to findings from a new US study.

Carried out by a team of scientists at the University of Vermont, the new first-of-its-kind study used Twitter to look at hundreds of tweets posted each day from 160 parks in San Francisco over a three-month period. 

The researchers analysed the tweets for their use of positive and negative language using a hedonometer, an online tool which has been collecting and analysing billions of tweets for more than a decade. The hedonometer has a body of around 10,000 common words which have been scored for their positive or negative associations.

Words that are perceived as being the happiest are ranked nearer to the top of a 1 to 9 scale, and sadder words are placed near the bottom. For example, "happy" is ranked 8.30, "hahaha" 7.94, and "parks" 7.14. The neutral words "and" and "the" scored 5.22 and 4.98, respectively. The more negative "trapped" is 3.08 on the scale, and "jail" is 1.76. 

The researchers looked at the words used by 4,688 Twitter who geotagged their location in San Francisco, enabling the team to know which tweets were coming from which parks.

They found that across all of the tweets analysed, people use happier words and show less negativity when they are in a park.

Growing up near green areas helps children's brains grow: study

New European research has found that children who have grown up near vast areas of green space show larger volumes of white and grey matter in the ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

The findings, published today in People and Nature, an open-access journal of the British Ecological Society, also showed that the effect on happiness was even stronger when spending time in large regional park with plenty of tree cover and vegetation. 

Small neighbourhood parks with less vegetation still helped boost mood, although the effect was smaller. Plazas and squares which were mostly paved showed the least mood elevation.

In other words, it's not just getting outside that is important, it's being exposed to more greenery.

In addition, the positive effect on mood lasted for up to four hours after visiting the park, with the team finding that the effect is so strong that the happiness boost from visiting a park is equivalent to that seen at Christmas, which they say is by far the happiest day every year on Twitter.

"Being in nature offers restorative benefits on dimensions not available for purchase in a store, or downloadable on a screen," commented co-author Chris Danforth. He also pointed out that a growing body of research shows an association between spending time in nature and improved mood.

The team noted that Twitter users are not a representative sample of the whole population. However, they added that Twitter users still represent a broad demographic, and using tweets, which are posted in "real time," rather than self-reported, could be a new way for scientists to measure the changing moods of very large groups.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Eat, pray, face mask: is self-care about more than self-indulgence?

Self-care is almost like a new religion for many young South Africans who view it as essential for their mental and physical well-being, writes Binwe ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Hiking isn't only good for the thighs. It's good for the soul, too

A good (or bad) hike will teach you something new about yourself
Lifestyle
1 year ago

30 lessons from a year of park runs

Good fitness gear is important, but there's really no need for those map updates on social media, writes Shanthini Naidoo
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Hilton College band performing Black Coffee & David Guetta's 'Drive' ... Lifestyle
  2. Four money lessons from the world's fourth-richest comedian, Trevor Noah Lifestyle
  3. Find out how Coconut Kelz overcame her lack of confidence Lifestyle
  4. Inside Jozi's hidden gem - dinner inside a 115-year-old underground bank vault Food
  5. Cape Town 'one of friendliest cities in the world' and No 1 in Africa Travel

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X