Could a visit to the park make you feel as happy as Christmas?

Heading to your local city park could make you feel as happy as Christmas Day, according to findings from a new US study.

Carried out by a team of scientists at the University of Vermont, the new first-of-its-kind study used Twitter to look at hundreds of tweets posted each day from 160 parks in San Francisco over a three-month period.

The researchers analysed the tweets for their use of positive and negative language using a hedonometer, an online tool which has been collecting and analysing billions of tweets for more than a decade. The hedonometer has a body of around 10,000 common words which have been scored for their positive or negative associations.

Words that are perceived as being the happiest are ranked nearer to the top of a 1 to 9 scale, and sadder words are placed near the bottom. For example, "happy" is ranked 8.30, "hahaha" 7.94, and "parks" 7.14. The neutral words "and" and "the" scored 5.22 and 4.98, respectively. The more negative "trapped" is 3.08 on the scale, and "jail" is 1.76.

The researchers looked at the words used by 4,688 Twitter who geotagged their location in San Francisco, enabling the team to know which tweets were coming from which parks.

They found that across all of the tweets analysed, people use happier words and show less negativity when they are in a park.