Don't switch off your child's life - help them use smartphones responsibly

A new breed of experts is trying to bridge the digital divide between parents and 'screenagers' on the positive and responsible use of smartphones

When digital expert Dean McCoubrey starts talking to teens about social media, they try to work out whose side he’s on: that of anti-screen adults or theirs, as the first generation to grow up with smartphones.



But McCoubrey, who founded MySocialLife to promote digital wellbeing, understands both sides of the great divide and works with students, parents and schools to bridge it...