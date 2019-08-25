'I refused to give up on my son' - how a mom prepared her autistic child for life

David Gerschlowitz is a handsome, green-eyed boy with floppy brown hair. In his hoodie and sneakers, he could be a typical teenager on his way to Gold Reef City in Joburg during school holidays. But David, 17, tells us he is going on a roller coaster without speaking, and avoiding eye contact. He hums quietly, selecting the word on his iPad, then retreats with his aide to the thrills of the theme park.



David has autism, and he is not likely to hold conversations or do many other things a typical teenager would. He does, however, go to school, and he runs a profitable mobile deli. He will make butternut soup and sandwiches later in the day, by himself...