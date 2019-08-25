Why it's important to create safe spaces for sex scenes on movie sets

Directors often leave scenes depicting intimacy in films directly to the actors, writes Melody Emmett

The international film industry was still reeling from the shock of the #MeToo movement when award-winning South African filmmaker Sara Blecher brought together a group of women to form Sisters Working in Film and Television (SWIFT) three years ago. SWIFT volunteers produced a series of #ThatsNotOK public service announcements depicting the "grey areas where women and vulnerable people are harassed and left feeling unsure of how to react". The work was funded by the KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission and MultiChoice.



Other SWIFT initiatives are a "no to sexual harassment pledge campaign" developed in collaboration with Actor Spaces, and a sexual harassment handbook...