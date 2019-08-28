Drinking red wine could be good for your gut health: new study

New UK research has found that occasionally enjoying a glass of red wine may bring health benefits for the gut, with red wine drinkers showing more diverse gut microbiota than those who don't consume the drink.

Carried out by researchers from the Department of Twin Research & Genetic Epidemiology at King's College London, the new study looked at 916 female twins in the UK to investigate the effect of different alcoholic drinks - beer, cider, red wine, white wine and spirits - on the gut microbiome.

The microbiome is the communities of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses and fungi, which live in our bodies, mainly in the small and large intestines. An imbalance of 'good' microbes compared to 'bad' in the gut has been linked to a range of negative health outcomes including a reduced immune system, weight gain and high cholesterol.

The findings, published today in the journal Gastroenterology, showed that the gut microbiome of participants who drank red wine was more diverse and contained a greater number of different bacterial species, which is a sign of gut health, compared to non-red wine drinkers.

However, there was no difference in the gut microbiome of white wine, beer or spirits drinkers compared to non-drinkers.

Drinking red wine was also associated with lower levels of obesity and LDL cholesterol, also known as the 'bad' cholesterol, which the researchers say was in part due to the gut microbiota.