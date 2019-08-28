Variability of menstrual cycles might affect accuracy of fertility apps: study

New European research has found that only 13% of women have menstrual cycles lasting 28 days, which researchers say could help couples better understand when pregnancy is more likely to occur.

Led by University College London (UCL) and Natural Cycles, a contraceptive app, the new study is one of the biggest to date to look at menstrual cycles, analysing data gathered from the app on over 600,000 menstrual cycles and 124,648 women aged 18 to 45 from Sweden, the US and the UK.

The researchers studied whether the women's menstrual cycle characteristics were associated with age, body mass index (BMI) and body temperatures.

The women all had a BMI between 15 and 50, and none had used hormonal contraception in the 12 months before they registered on the app. Women who reported menopausal symptoms or a pre-existing medical condition such as polycystic ovarian syndrome, hypothyroidism or endometriosis were excluded from the study.

The findings, published in npj Digital Medicine, showed that menstrual cycles are considerably varied, with the average cycle length 29.3 days. Only around 13% of cycles are 28 days in length, and 65% of women in the study had cycles that lasted between 25 and 30 days.

The team also found that average cycle length decreased between the ages of 25 and 45 as the women aged. The length of the cycle also varied more among obese women.