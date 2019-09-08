Microdosing with LSD promises big health benefits but it's a risky business

Taking low doses of psychoactive drugs is being touted as a way to treat everything from chronic pain to depression, but the research to prove it is seriously lacking, writes Sanet Oberholzer

Patricia* sits across from me on a lovely spring afternoon. Wearing a floral dress, she orders a plate of nachos and answers my questions in a calm, collected manner - lucid in all respects.



"I'm not going through a depressive period at the moment but I thought I'd like to take something to even things out a bit."..