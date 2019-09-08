New Age psychologists look to ancient African wisdom to promote wellness

In the late '90s, Helen Michaletos met traditional healer Colin Campbell and in 2003 she was initiated by him and his brother, Niall, as a Malombo African doctor in the Venda tradition. This marked a radical departure for her.



After training with Tanja Meyburgh, founder of Family Constellations Africa, she began to incorporate Family Constellations work into her practice...