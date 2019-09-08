Sound healer uses Himalayan singing bowls to help you let go of stress

An atmosphere of sanctity hovers around Jason Katz before he conducts a sound journey with his Himalayan singing bowls. He asks people to take off their shoes before entering the room; a gesture of reverence associated with a holy place. The experience itself, which begins with a guided meditation, feels holy and transformative.



The bowls still the mind. "The mind stops thinking in response to frequency," Katz says. Frequency travels well in water and since the human body consists of 70-80% water, we're very receptive...