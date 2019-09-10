Could napping once or twice a week lower your risk of heart attack and stroke?

New European research has found that taking a nap once or twice a week appears to be linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease events such as heart attack and stroke.

Carried out by researchers at the University Hospital of Lausanne, Switzerland, the new study looked at 3,462 randomly selected residents of Lausanne aged between 35 and 75, with no previous history of cardiovascular disease (CVD).

During a check-up, the researchers gathered information on the participants' sleep and nap patterns in the previous week and then monitored their health for an average of five years.

The findings, published online on Tuesday in the journal Heart, showed that occasional napping, defined as taking a daytime nap once or twice a week, was associated with a 48% lower risk of fatal and non-fatal cardiovascular disease events, including heart attack, stroke, and heart failure, compared with those who didn't nap at all.

The results also held true even after taking into account potentially influential factors, such as age, nighttime sleep duration, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, excessive daytime sleepiness, depression, and regularly sleeping for at least six hours a night. Only being older, 65 and above, and having severe sleep apnea affected results.

No association was found between CVD events and taking three or more naps per week, or nap length, which ranged from five minutes to one hour and more.