A breakthrough prosthetic leg with 'feeling' improves mobility for amputees

A breakthrough device unveiled on Monday makes it possible for someone amputated above the knee to "feel" a prosthetic leg, resulting in greater stamina, stability and mobility.

Sensors on a mechanical limb surgically connected to nerve endings in the thighs of two volunteers also reduced or removed the agonising "phantom limb" pain that bedevils so many amputees, researchers reported in the journal Nature Medicine.

The proof-of-concept study "shows how beneficial it is to the health of leg amputees to have a prosthesis that works with neural implants," said Stanisa Raspopovic, a professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich who led an international team of 20 researchers.

When an able-bodied person walks or runs, nerves in the feet and legs relay a steady stream of electrical impulses to the brain with real-time data: is the road uneven, slippery or full of pebbles? Is the surface sloping up or down?

That feedback allows the brain to make instant adjustments to catch a fall or change the amount of force needed.

But someone with artificial legs doesn't benefit from that feedback, making it very difficult to walk steadily and with confidence.

"They can't entirely trust their prosthesis, so they rely too often on their intact leg, which reduces mobility and causes them to tire quickly," Raspopovic explained.

Even a stroll on the beach or on uneven grass can be exhausting.

To restore the flow of signals from limb to brain, Raspopovic and his team placed sensors under the soles of the prosthetic foot and around the joint of an electronic knee.