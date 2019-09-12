4 things to know about the outbreak of severe lung disease linked to vaping

Amid an outbreak of vaping-related severe pulmonary disease that has killed six people and sickened hundreds, the Trump administration has announced it will soon ban flavoured e-cigarette products to deter an ever growing number of young users.

Here are four things to know about vaping, and the outbreak of lung disease that's been linked to this habit:

1. IS VAPING SAFER THAN SMOKING?

The truth is, we don't know.

Unlike tobacco cigarettes, e-cigarettes don't "burn." The devices work instead by heating a liquid that turns into vapor and is inhaled.

Therefore e-cigarette smokers are not exposed to the estimated 7,000 chemical compounds in regular cigarettes, and there is no known link between vaping and cancer.

The liquids however contain highly addictive nicotine.

There are also a variety other compounds classed as "potentially harmful" according to a 2018 study compiled by the US National Academy of Sciences.

And there is "substantial evidence" that the vapor contains traces of metals, either from the coil used to heat the liquid or from other parts of the device.

Some flavorings also contain diacetyl, a chemical linked to a serious but relatively rare lung disease.