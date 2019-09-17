Spoof Nobel prize winners score 10 trillion Zim dollars for their 'silly' discoveries

A study of whether pizza made and eaten in Italy wards off cancer and an inventor of a nappy-changing machine are among the winners of this year's spoof Nobel prizes, the 29th annual Ig Nobel Prizes.

Scientists who measured children's saliva and those examining the pleasure of scratching an itch were also honoured at the awards, which celebrate the sillier side of science.

The awards were handed out at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, last week.

The prizes aim to "celebrate the unusual, honour the imaginative — and spur people's interest in science, medicine, and technology," organisers said of the event, which features a traditional onstage paper airplane toss.

The top honour in the anatomy category went to Roger Mieusset and Bourras Bengoudifa for their 2007 work measuring scrotal temperature asymmetry in naked and clothed postmen in France.

Fritz Strack of the University of Würzburg won the psychology prize for "discovering that holding a pen in one's mouth makes one smile, which makes one happier — and for then discovering that it does not."

The winners receive $10 trillion in cash in essentially worthless, inflation-ravaged Zimbabwean money. (R1 = Z$24.4.)

They were allotted 60 seconds to make a speech. If winners over-ran they were going to be cut off by an eight-year-old girl repeating, "Please stop, I'm bored."