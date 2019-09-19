If you're chubby, there's a good chance your dog is too

Overweight people are more likely to have overweight dogs, partly because they are more likely to feed them treats, according to new Danish research.

The study by the University of Copenhagen lends credence to the saying "like owner, like dog", the scientists wrote in the journal Preventive Veterinary Medicine.

"The prevalence of heavy or obese dogs is more than twice as large among overweight or obese owners (35%) than among owners who are slim or of a normal weight (14%)," the researchers said.



