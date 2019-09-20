Another country just banned vaping. Just how dangerous is this habit?

Is vaping a useful tool for quitting smoking or just a new way of harming your health?

Countries around the world are beginning to consider this question and India on Wednesday announced a total ban on the sale of e-cigarettes.

However such legislation is running ahead of scientific research into the issue. So what do we know for sure about electronic cigarettes?

WHAT DO E-CIGARETTES CONTAIN?

Vaping consists of inhaling the vapour of a heated liquid inside e-cigarettes.

That liquid normally contains nicotine, the highly addictive substance present in regular tobacco. Nicotine can effect brain development in the under-25s, according to some studies, and have a detrimental effect on adult brains.

However the liquids vaped do not include a number of dangerous substances found in cigarettes, such as carcinogenic tar and carbon monoxide, which can be a factor in cardiovascular diseases.