Humour

DNA testing offers hope that your awful family are a bunch of strangers

For everyone who thinks (or hopes) they are adopted, ancestry websites can provide conclusive evidence, writes Hans Mackenzie Main

I wasn't adopted. A freckle riding high on the surface of my lower left leg - as if embossed like a letter on an ancient book's cover - proves as much.



I've noticed the same freckle on my niece's lower leg at the exact same spot with the exact same amount of embossing...