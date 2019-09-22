Humour
DNA testing offers hope that your awful family are a bunch of strangers
For everyone who thinks (or hopes) they are adopted, ancestry websites can provide conclusive evidence, writes Hans Mackenzie Main
22 September 2019 - 00:00
I wasn't adopted. A freckle riding high on the surface of my lower left leg - as if embossed like a letter on an ancient book's cover - proves as much.
I've noticed the same freckle on my niece's lower leg at the exact same spot with the exact same amount of embossing...
