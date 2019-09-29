Do you burst into laughter at funerals? You may have the Joker's condition
The Pseudobulbar affect makes you feel emotions in the same way as everyone else but express them in weird ways
29 September 2019 - 00:05
You're at the funeral of a loved one. Borne by half a dozen people, the coffin holding your dear one's corpse floats past you to the sound of a requiem. You're so heartbroken that standing feels like the hardest thing in the world to do. In that gut-wrenching moment, you burst into peals of laughter. Full-blown, aching, abdominal guffaws. The kind of hysterics toddlers go into when you tickle them.
If you've ever experienced this or something similar, chances are you are suffering from the pseudobulbar affect (PBA). You're not alone; Batman's nemesis, the Joker, has it too...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.