Do you burst into laughter at funerals? You may have the Joker's condition

The Pseudobulbar affect makes you feel emotions in the same way as everyone else but express them in weird ways

You're at the funeral of a loved one. Borne by half a dozen people, the coffin holding your dear one's corpse floats past you to the sound of a requiem. You're so heartbroken that standing feels like the hardest thing in the world to do. In that gut-wrenching moment, you burst into peals of laughter. Full-blown, aching, abdominal guffaws. The kind of hysterics toddlers go into when you tickle them.



If you've ever experienced this or something similar, chances are you are suffering from the pseudobulbar affect (PBA). You're not alone; Batman's nemesis, the Joker, has it too...