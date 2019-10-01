Health & Sex

Hold the vodka: Russians cut drinking by 43% & life expectancy soars

01 October 2019 - 13:57 By afp
The cliché of the hard-drinking Russian is no longer accurate after sport-loving President Vladimir Putin changed alcohol laws.
The cliché of the hard-drinking Russian is no longer accurate after sport-loving President Vladimir Putin changed alcohol laws.
Image: 123RF/elen1

Russians might have a reputation as a nation of hard drinkers, but a report by the WHO published on Tuesday showed their alcohol consumption has dropped by more than 40% from its peak in the early 2000s.

The WHO put the decrease down to measures brought in since sport-loving President Vladimir Putin came to power in 2000, including restrictions on alcohol sales and the promotion of healthy lifestyles.

"The Russian Federation has long been considered one of the heaviest-drinking countries in the world," the report said, adding that alcohol was a major contributor to a spike in deaths in the 1990s.

"However, in recent years these trends have been reversed."

The study showed a 43% drop in alcohol consumption per capita from 2003 to 2016, driven by a steep decline in the consumption of bootleg booze.

Drugs & alcohol can be bad for your health ... and your social life

A new study highlights the negative consequences of social media posts and phone calls made while under the effects of alcohol and drugs.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

The authors said this trend was a factor in increased life expectancies, which reached a historic peak in 2018 at 78 years for women and 68 years for men. In the turbulent early 1990s, male life expectancy was just 57.

Under Putin, Russia has introduced measures including a ban on shops selling any alcohol after 11pm, increases in the minimum retail price of spirits and an advertising blackout.

In a central Moscow bar that specialises in beer, drinkers said they thought people were cutting down partly because of the restrictions, particularly on late-night alcohol sales in shops, but also due to changing lifestyles.

"We drink less, at least some of us," said Alexander Sukhontsov, a 28-year-old bank employee, adding that people's busy schedules mean they "just don't have the time".

"People have changed their approach to drinking," said Roman Pechnikov, a 38-year-old computer scientist.

"Bars have become more civilised and people do not drink until the end of the night," he said.

Quitting alcohol could boost women's mental well-being: study

New research has found that quitting alcohol may not only improve a woman's physical health but also her mental well-being.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev was so concerned about habitual drinking among workers that he led a massively unpopular anti-alcohol campaign with partial prohibition, which brought down consumption from the mid-1980s until 1990.

But after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, alcohol consumption exploded, continuing to rise until the start of the 2000s. President Boris Yeltsin was also notorious for embarrassing public incidents that appeared to be alcohol-fuelled.

By contrast, Putin is almost never seen drinking in public, although he is not teetotal and this month raised a glass of vodka while visiting the North Caucasus.

Earlier WHO figures showed Russian adults now drink less alcohol on average than their French and German counterparts.

Moscow has also launched a drive against smoking, last week announcing a ban on lighting up even on private balconies.

Tobacco use plummeted by more than a fifth between 2009 and 2016, down to 30% of Russians smoking, according to the most recent Global Adult Tobacco Survey.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Drinking red wine could be good for your gut health: new study

New UK research has found that occasionally enjoying a glass of red wine may bring health benefits for the gut, with red wine drinkers showing more ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Pregnant? Avoid all traces of alcohol - even 'non-alcoholic' drinks

Drinking any alcohol while pregnant could have lifelong consequences for unborn babies, experts say.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Is alcohol bad for you? It depends on the drink & how you drink it

In moderate doses, alcohol is more of a medicine than a poison
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Most read

  1. What the Twitter fashion police thought of Somizi & Mohale's wedding The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. From Pearl Thusi to Bonang Matheba - 10 of our favourite looks from Somhale's ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Meghan and Archie head for Joburg as Uyinene tribute grabs global attention Lifestyle
  4. I'm gobsmacked that Meghan wanted a photo with me for Michelle Obama, says NMU ... Lifestyle
  5. The trauma inflicted on apartheid army soldiers lives on, says 'Moffie' director Lifestyle

Latest Videos

More than 200 shacks destroyed by fire, hundreds homeless in Kempton Park
UCT student murdered after 'huge' beach party: security guard
X