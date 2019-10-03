Health & Sex

Massive surge in the number of SA teens being treated for HIV

03 October 2019 - 00:00 By AFP Relaxnews
According to researchers, there are far higher rates of sexually-transmitted HIV infection in young women compared to young men.
According to researchers, there are far higher rates of sexually-transmitted HIV infection in young women compared to young men.
Image: 123RF/serezniy

The number of young people in South Africa receiving treatment for HIV has increased 10-fold within a decade, a major new study has found.

Our country has the largest number of HIV-positive people in the world, with around 7.2 million carrying the virus, which causes AIDS. 

Researchers studied more than 700,000 young people receiving treatment for the infection and found 10 times the number of adolescents aged between 15-19 being treated compared with 2010. 

Authors of the study, published in The Lancet HIV journal attributed the rise partly due to the success of AIDS prevention programmes that result in better detection and treatment rates. 

Researchers attribute the rise partly to the success of AIDS prevention programmes that result in better detection and treatment rates 

However they found that fewer than 50% of young South Africans who present for HIV care go on to initiate anti-retroviral therapy, which can prevent transmission and stops a patient developing AIDS. 

"Despite the upswing in numbers initiating therapy, barriers persist that prevent many adolescents from starting treatment," said Mhairi Maskew from the University of Witwatersrand and the report's lead author. 

These include concerns about stigma, a pervasive sense that clinics cannot guarantee patient confidentiality and increased domestic responsibilities for young people, especially in families where children have lost parents to HIV and AIDS. 

The study found that while those diagnosed with HIV were roughly split by gender, nine in 10 people actively receiving treatment were female. 

The authors said this was consistent with far higher rates of sexually-transmitted HIV infection in young women compared to young men. 

AIDS deaths have declined globally since the peak of the epidemic in the early 2000s, but an international AIDS commission warned last year of a resurgence if the world's booming adolescent population weren't protected.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Researchers identify second gene mutation linked to HIV resistance

A rare genetic mutation that causes a form of muscular dystrophy affecting the limbs also protects against HIV infection, Spanish scientists reported ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Implant could prevent HIV infection for up to a year, early trials show

A matchstick-sized implant could revolutionise HIV prevention regimes after early trials suggested the device could stop at-risk people contracting ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

New ARV could lead to weight-gain but there are fewer side-effects

People in sub-Saharan Africa contract HIV between the ages of 24 and 29, with women most likely to get it aged 20 to 24 and men, 25 to 29.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. What the Twitter fashion police thought of Somizi & Mohale's wedding The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. From Pearl Thusi to Bonang Matheba - 10 of our favourite looks from Somhale's ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Why we should be applauding Meghan Markle's 'boring' royal tour outfits The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Why the Hyundai Tucson Sport is one of the most frustrating cars you'll drive Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Spot the gatecrasher: woman barges onto catwalk at Chanel show The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

A royal farewell: Harry and Meghan's SA trip comes to an end
'Hero' saves shop owner from panga-wielding robber in Cape Town
X