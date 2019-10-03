Massive surge in the number of SA teens being treated for HIV

The number of young people in South Africa receiving treatment for HIV has increased 10-fold within a decade, a major new study has found.

Our country has the largest number of HIV-positive people in the world, with around 7.2 million carrying the virus, which causes AIDS.

Researchers studied more than 700,000 young people receiving treatment for the infection and found 10 times the number of adolescents aged between 15-19 being treated compared with 2010.

Authors of the study, published in The Lancet HIV journal attributed the rise partly due to the success of AIDS prevention programmes that result in better detection and treatment rates.