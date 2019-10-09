Feed your kids fish if you want to reduce their risk of eczema & asthma

New European research has found that giving children fish or cod liver oil from around one year of age could help reduce the risk of eczema, wheezing and asthma later in childhood.

Carried out by researchers from St Olavs Hospital and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in Norway, the new study looked at data collected from more than 4,000 families to investigate the relationship between a mother's or child's fish intake from pregnancy to the first two years of life, and a child's risk of developing eczema, asthma and hay fever by age six.

The findings, published in the journal Nutrients, showed that among children who ate fish at least once a week from one year of age until age two, there was a 28% lower risk of eczema, a 40% lower risk of asthma, and a 34% lower risk of wheezing at six years of age.

Children who took cod liver oil at least four times per week were also more likely to have a lower risk of allergy-related conditions at age six.

However, the researchers found no consistent association between a mother's fish or cod liver oil intake and a child's risk of allergies.