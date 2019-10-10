4 simple ways scientists say you could boost your mental health

Thursday, October 10 marks World Mental Health Day 2019, celebrated every year to help raise awareness and support of mental health issues about the world.

To help you take care of your own mental health, today and throughout the year, we've rounded up four lifestyle changes that can be easily made to help boost your mental wellbeing:

1. GIVE UP ALCOHOL

A new study published earlier this year, which looked at 10,386 adults, found that both men and women who were lifetime abstainers from alcohol had the highest level of mental wellbeing at the start of the study.

In addition, women who were moderate drinkers — defined as seven drinks or less per week — and who quit drinking during the study, benefited from a boost to their mental health, with levels of mental wellbeing close to those of lifetime abstainers within four years of quitting.

2. SPEND LESS TIME ON SOCIAL MEDIA

With the rise of social media, many studies have looked into its effect on our mental health.

A UK study that surveyed 12,866 teens aged 13 to 16 found that checking one's phone several times a day was associated with lower mental wellbeing, especially in young girls, possibly due to social media use affecting sleep and physical activity, which are linked with improved mental health.