Why you're more likely to overeat when dining with family & friends

Who's never felt like they've eaten enough for days to come after a big family meal? The tendency to eat more than usual when we're in a group is not a myth and may even have a scientific explanation, according to a recent study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Prior research has shown that those who eat in the company of others may consume up to 48% more than those who prefer to eat alone.

In an attempt to explain this phenomenon, researchers from the University of Birmingham and the University of Bristol in the UK , and the University of New South Wales in Australia, analyzed 42 journal reviews on the subject.