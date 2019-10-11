Losing your hair? Air pollution may be to blame

New research has uncovered another negative effect of air pollution on our health, finding that exposure to common air pollutants could cause hair loss.

Carried out by researchers at the Future Science Research Centre in the Republic of Korea, the new study looked at whether air pollution is linked to hair loss by exposing cells taken from the base of hair follicles on the human scalp to various concentrations of particulate matter (PM), which is a mixture of solid particles and droplets found in the air.

The researchers exposed the cells to a type of PM known as PM10, which are particles with a diameter of 10 micrometers or smaller.

PM10 is produced by burning fossil fuels, including petrol, diesel and solid fuels such as coal, oil and biomass, from car and other vehicle exhausts, power plants and industrial emissions.

Another source of PM10 is industrial activities such as building and mining and manufacturing building materials like cement, ceramics and bricks.