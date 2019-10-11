People who eat out often have more harmful chemicals in their bodies

New US research has found that individuals who cook and eat more meals at home have lower levels of harmful PFAS chemicals (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in their bodies. These chemicals are commonly found in take-out and fast food packaging.

Carried out by researchers at Silent Spring Institute, the new study looked at data gathered from 10,106 participants taking part in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which is a programme carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to track health and nutritional trends in the United States.

Participants were asked to answer questions about their diet and detail what they had eaten in the previous 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 12 months.

The participants also provided blood samples that were analyzed for a number of different PFAS chemicals. These chemicals are commonly used in a variety of everyday objects including nonstick, stain-resistant and waterproof products such as carpets, cookware, outdoor apparel and food packaging.