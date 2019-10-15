Being overweight before age 40 may boost your cancer risk

New European research has found that being overweight before the age of 40 could increase the risk of various cancers in both men and women.

Led by researchers at the University of Bergen in Norway, the new study looked at data gathered from 220,000 adults in Norway, Sweden, and Austria.

The researchers looked at data collected from the participants' health examinations, which included information on their height and weight, and linked it to data taken from national cancer registries.

Being overweight was defined as having a body mass index (BMI) of over 25, and being obese was defined as having a BMI over 30.

On average, the participants were followed for about 18 years, during which time 27,881 individuals were diagnosed with cancer, of which 9,761 (35%) were obesity-related.