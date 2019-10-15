Pregnant & stressed out? You're more likely to have a girl, says study

New US research has found that women who experience stress during their pregnancy are more likely to give birth to a girl than a boy and have a higher risk of birth complications.

Carried out by researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and New York-Presbyterian, the new study looked at 187 healthy pregnant women aged 18 to 45.

The team measured 27 indicators of psychosocial, physical, and lifestyle stress that might be affecting the women using questionnaires, diaries, and daily physical assessments and found that the majority of the women, nearly 67%, were healthy and unstressed.

However, around 17% of the women were psychologically stressed and experiencing high levels of depression, anxiety, and perceived stress, and 16% were physically stressed, with higher daily blood pressure and greater kilojoule intake compared with the healthy pregnant women.