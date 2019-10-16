Boosting women's testosterone levels makes them better runners

In the first study of its kind, new European research has found that higher testosterone levels in females have a significant effect on a woman's ability to run for longer.

Carried out at Karolinska University Hospital and Swedish School of Sports and Health Sciences, both in Sweden, the new study looked at 48 physically active and healthy 18-to-35-year old women and randomly split them into two groups.

One group applied 10mg of testosterone cream to the outer thigh each day for ten weeks, the other 10mg of an inactive (placebo) substance.

The women's hormone levels and body composition — percentage of body fat and lean muscle mass — were measured at the beginning and end of the ten weeks.

To test how the testosterone cream affects aerobic performance the researchers measured how long the women could run on a treadmill before reaching the point of exhaustion.

To test the effect on anaerobic performance, which requires short bursts of energy, the women were asked to complete exercises such as squat jumps and standing vertical jumps.