Air pollution could be ruining your memory

New UK research has found that exposure to air pollution is significantly affecting our memory, causing a loss in memory which could be equivalent to up to 10 years of ageing.

Carried out by researchers from the University of Warwick, the new study looked at a nationally-representative sample of 34,000 individuals across 318 geographical areas in England.

The researchers collected information on air quality for each district, including levels of both nitrogen dioxide (NO²) and particulate matter (PM10), which are particles with a diameter of 10 micrometers or smaller. Both are produced by burning fossil fuels from car and other vehicle exhausts, power plants and industrial emissions.

The participants were asked to remember 10 words in a standardised word-recall test and were given a score from zero to ten based on their answers.

The researchers also took into account participants' age, health, level of education, ethnicity, and family and employment status, which are factors that can impact memory.