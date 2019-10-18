Only children are not as narcissistic as most people think

New German research has found that the popular stereotype that only children are more narcissistic than children with siblings may not actually be true.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Leipzig and University of Münster, the new study looked at 556 adults with an average age of 46.3 years.

The participants, who were a mix of only children and those with siblings, completed an online survey which asked them if they believed if only children are more narcissistic than people with brothers or sisters, in order for the researchers to test the prevalence of this stereotype.

The researchers focused on two key aspects of narcissism: people feeling grandiose about themselves and being more prone to rivalry.