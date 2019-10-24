People in these professions are having the most sex, says survey

Sex: everyone has it, wants more of it, and wants to know who’s having more of it than they are.

Well, according to a recent UK survey conducted by sex toy manufacturer Lelo, farmers are likely to enjoy more rolls in the hay than people in other professions.

During the UK survey, 2,000 men and women were interviewed about their sex lives and their occupations. The results found that more than 33% of farmers claimed to be having sex at least once a day.

Now if your image of a farmer is that of an overweight man in a two-tone khaki shirt driving a bakkie, then that may be a bit hard to believe. Unless, of course, UK farmers are all hunks with washboard abs and manicured stubble who look like the stars of the reality show Farmer Wants a Wife.

Either way, in the UK at least, it’s the farmers who are getting the most action and all that practice seems to be paying off as 67% of those interviewed rated their performance in the bedroom as “incredible".