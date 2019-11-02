Is sleep debt a real thing - and can you actually catch up on lost shuteye?

We’ve all heard of the concept of sleep debt, but what exactly is it and is it possible to make up for lost sleep? We asked three experts.

Here are their answers:

DR ALISON BENTLEY

General practitioner, researcher and expert on sleep disorders

There is definitely such a thing as sleep debt. When you wake up in the morning you start spending on a credit card which needs to be paid off every night when you sleep. If you don't sleep enough then you are in sleep debt when you start the next day. Sleep debt is very much like credit card debt - it can only be paid off by sleep (as in money for credit card). No amount of meditating/resting will pay off the debt.

Also, even when in massive debt the brain can really only take 14 hours of sleep as a maximum, but the sleep debt may not be paid. You have had your usual eight hours and then paid back an extra six hours which may not be enough. Many people have accidents after this first long sleep because they think they paid it all back.

The jury is out on whether you need to pay back hour-for-hour, because when in debt your sleep does become more efficient. Plan on catching up every hour you are behind.

DR IRSHAAD EBRAHIM

Specialist neuropsychiatrist in sleep disorders at the Constantia Sleep Centre

Sleep is not like a bank where you can go into overdraft mode. If you are sleep deprived your brain will first make up the deep sleep you lost and then the REM (rapid eye movement) sleep will kick in. You need to prioritise making up the deep sleep you lost.