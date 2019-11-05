'Yes bae, you can have sex with other people' - Do open relationships work?

A team of researchers from the University of Rochester in New York have conducted a survey among several couples to shed more light on open relationships, meaning those in which both partners have an agreement allowing them to engage in sexual activity with other people.

Can non-monogamous relationships work? In order to answer the question, the study's authors surveyed 1,658 participants via online questionnaires.

Over two thirds (67.5%) of the volunteers were aged between 20 and 30, with most of them in long-term relationships (four-and-a-half-years on average).

The subjects were split into groups according to the nature of their relationship:

Monogamous;

Open;

Partially open (defined as presenting "more mixed attitudes toward monogamy and lower consent, comfort, and communication"), and

One-sided (in which "one partner desires monogamy while the other partner engages in sex outside the existing relationship").

The results, published in the Journal of Sex Research, suggest that the quality of the relationships is higher in the former two categories (monogamous and open) than in the latter two.