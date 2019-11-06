Does screen time actually change the structure of young children's brains?

New US research has found that preschool-age children who use more screen-based media show structural differences in the brain — which could affect their language and literacy skills.

Carried out by researchers at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Centre, the new study looked at 27 girls and 20 boys, all healthy and aged between three and five years old, and assessed their screen time in terms of American Academy of Paediatrics (AAP) recommendations.

The AAP recommendations (see below) take into account how much time children should spend in front of screens, a child's access to screens (including portable devices and content), and who children are with and how they interact when they are looking at screens.