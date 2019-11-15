To what extent will we lie about ourselves to get someone into bed?

Initially, unacquainted pairs of participants were asked to resolve a dilemma faced by a fictitious individual named Tal who was having difficulty deciding whether to accept a tempting job offer abroad or to turn it down so as to remain close to friends and family. The participants were instructed to support and justify one of two alternative positions on Tal's dilemma.

The results showed that participants who had been exposed to sexual stimuli were more likely to agree with an opposing opinion expressed by a member of the opposite sex. The authors of the study interpret this behavior as an impression management strategy that aims to get closer to the other person.

LYING ABOUT THE NUMBER OF SEXUAL PARTNERS

For the second experiment, participants filled out a questionnaire about their preferences with regard to sexual partners: for example, they were asked if it would bother them to date someone who was messy, or if they liked cuddling after sex. T

hereafter they were shown responses to the same questions purportedly filled out by another participant who was in fact a member of the research team, and asked to create a profile to send to this person ahead of an online chat.

The researchers observed that even subliminal sexual stimuli led participants to conform with the preferences expressed by a potential sexual partner.

The two final experiments focused on participants' answers to questions about the number of their past sexual partners. Initially, participants were invited to discuss their history with an attractive researcher. Thereafter they were required to fill out an anonymous questionnaire that requested the same information.

Here again, researchers found that both men and women who had been exposed to sexual stimuli tended to under-report the number of their previous sexual partners when talking to an attractive stranger.

The authors of the study concluded: "The desire to impress a potential partner is particularly intense when it comes to preferences that are at the heart of establishing an intimate bond. Such attitude changes might be viewed as a subtle exaggeration, or as a harmless move to impress or be closer to a potential partner."