Health & Sex

It's highly-effective & cheaper: SA to launch advanced new HIV drug

28 November 2019 - 11:38 By AFP Relaxnews
South Africa is the country with the largest number of people living with HIV.
South Africa is the country with the largest number of people living with HIV.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

SA is introducing an affordable, cutting-edge drug to fight HIV.

Hailing the new anti-retroviral drug as "the fastest way to reduce HIV viral load", the health department said it will start rolling out the advanced pill known as TLD on December 1, international World Aids day.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize unveiled the pioneering drug on Tuesday at a ceremony in southwestern KwaZulu-Natal, the province with the country's highest prevalence rates, where more than a quarter of the population is infected.

The new three-in-one pill, developed with the financial backing of global health development organisation Unitaid, bands together the drugs tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, lamivudine and dolutegravir.

Dolutegravir is the preferred first-line and second-line treatment recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), and is already the drug of choice in high-income countries. 

Massive surge in the number of SA teens being treated for HIV

The number of young people in South Africa receiving treatment for HIV has increased 10-fold within a decade, a major new study has found.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Unitaid's director of operations Robert Matiru said the new TLD drug "is highly effective and has much more rapid viral suppression" than the current treatment regime.

"It has fewer side effects in general and is much more resilient ... and also is even cheaper," he said.

The fixed dose, one pill combination is hoped to make it easier and more affordable for those suffering with the virus to begin — and stay on — treatment. 

The fixed dose, one pill combination is hoped to make it easier and more affordable for those suffering with the virus to begin — and stay on — treatment

Unitaid said the price would start at $75 (about R1,108) per person per year and could drop lower, creating savings that could allow up to five million more people to receive treatment.

South Africa accounts for more than 10% of all HIV-related deaths and 15% of new infections, according to Unitaid.

We also have the world's largest HIV treatment programme, delivering anti-retroviral treatment to some 4.8 million people.

That said, we're also the country with the largest number of people (about 7.7 million) living with HIV, with the highest prevalence among adults aged 15 to 49 years.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Countries where common medicines cost the most: how does SA compare?

A comparative study has analysed price differences for 13 drugs in 50 countries including SA, and it seems medications in Mzansi are relatively ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Rare new strain of HIV discovered

A US healthcare company has identified a new subtype of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and said the finding showed that cutting edge genome ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Dealing with depression can help SA teens avoid contracting HIV

Addressing mental health problems among SA's teenage girls could be key to dealing with the country's HIV pandemic, a new study suggests.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Hyena learns tough lesson about climbing trees Travel
  2. WATCH | Python and leopard in a fight to the death Travel
  3. WATCH | Nando's flame-grills state capture, corruption & privilege in hilarious ... Lifestyle
  4. I spent half of this year struggling financially, admits Samthing Soweto Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Most awkward gender reveal ever as mom farts it out Lifestyle

Latest Videos

North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
'Armed' passengers rob e-hailing driver
X