Are killers born or made? Find out what's inside the brain of a murderer

Neurocriminologist Adrian Raine compared the brain scans of 41 killers with 41 members of the public: the results make for uncomfortable reading

I wasn't sure what to expect when I met my first murderer one day in 1980 while working at a prison. As a neurocriminologist, it was part of my job to study the brains and bodies of violent criminals, and on that particular afternoon I was introduced to Andy Maher, a notorious gangster convicted of shooting his rival, Christopher "Marty" Johnstone, before dumping his body in a lake.



Most of the men you meet in prison are not particularly happy to see you, so I was surprised by how polite and communicative Maher was: he allowed me into the warden's office with a civil "after you" gesture, and put my nerves at ease...