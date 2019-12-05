Health & Sex

Study links vaping to rare lung disease

05 December 2019 - 12:16 By AFP Relaxnews
Electronic cigarettes are sold as safer alternatives to traditional tobacco products and as aids to stop smoking. But they have been implicated in a growing number of recent deaths and health alerts.
Electronic cigarettes are sold as safer alternatives to traditional tobacco products and as aids to stop smoking. But they have been implicated in a growing number of recent deaths and health alerts.
Image: Eva Hambach/AFP

Doctors treating a patient with a rare lung disease usually caused by exposure to industrial metals say it may instead be the first case linked to vaping.

Electronic cigarettes are sold as safer alternatives to traditional tobacco products and as aids to stop smoking. But they have been implicated in a growing number of recent deaths and health alerts, especially in the United States.

Researchers at the University of California San Francisco (USCF) said the patient had hard-metal pneumoconiosis, typically found in people exposed to metals such as cobalt or tungsten used in tool sharpening or diamond polishing.

It causes a persistent cough and breathing difficulties, and leaves tell-tale scarring on lung tissue.

Kirk Jones, Clinical Professor of Pathology at UCSF, said "this patient did not have any known exposure to hard metal, so we identified the use of an e-cigarette as a possible cause."

The case study, published in the European Respiratory Journal, said that when researchers tested the patient's e-cigarette, which was used with cannabis, they found cobalt in the vapour it released, as well as other toxic metals — nickel, aluminium, manganese, lead and chromium.

Experts pinpoint likely culprit behind vaping illness that's sickened thousands

Health officials believe they've identified the likely culprit behind a vaping-linked lung injury epidemic that has killed 39 people and sickened ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

This was similar to other studies, suggesting that the metals were coming from the heating coils found in vaping devices, rather than from any particular type of re-fill — as has been previously thought.

"Exposure to cobalt dust is extremely rare outside of a few specific industries," Rupal Shah, assistant professor of medicine at UCSF, was quoted as saying.

"This is the first known case of a metal-induced toxicity in the lung that has followed from vaping and it has resulted in long-term, probably permanent, scarring of the patient's lungs," he said.

E-CIGARETTES HARMFUL

An accompanying European Respiratory Society editorial on stopping smoking rejected the use of e-cigarettes as an aid, saying it was "based on well-meaning but incorrect or undocumented claims or assumptions."

Editorial co-author Jorgen Vestbo, Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the University of Manchester, said "E-cigarettes are harmful, they cause nicotine addiction and can never substitute for evidence-based smoking cessation tools."

Commentators on the findings voiced reservations about making the link based on just one case.

Another country just banned vaping. Just how dangerous is this habit?

Is vaping a useful tool for quitting smoking or just a new way of harming your health? Countries around the world are beginning to consider this ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Professor John Britton, head of the UK Centre for Tobacco & Alcohol Studies and a consultant in respiratory medicine at the University of Nottingham, said that while cobalt could cause the disease "it is hard to see how they reached this conclusion given that no cobalt particles were detected in the lung samples from the patient."

"This case is thus yet another example of serious lung disease in someone using an electronic cigarette to vape cannabis," he said, adding that the risk in cases of people vaping nicotine "as an alternative to smoking tobacco is very low."

Earlier this year, the World Health Organization warned that electronic smoking devices were "undoubtedly harmful and should therefore be subject to regulation."

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Vaping 'not risk-free, but far less harmful than smoking tobacco': Public Health England

Public Health England (PHE) on Thursday said vaping was still significantly safer than smoking tobacco, despite its health implications
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Vaping is 'undoubtedly harmful' & should be regulated, says WHO

Electronic cigarettes are "undoubtedly harmful" and should be regulated declares a new report from the World Health Organisation (WHO), which warns ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

How will vaping or smoking weed affect the cost of your life insurance?

The health implications aside, users of cannabis and vapes could pay more on their insurance premiums
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Brave baby nyala battles leopard Lifestyle
  2. Six days till Miss Universe! Here's how you can vote for Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi Lifestyle
  3. Look! Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi, is living her best life in Atlanta Lifestyle
  4. Why I'm stepping off Eat Out's Top 10 restaurants list: chef Chantel Dartnall Food
  5. IN PICS | The 10 celeb outfits that sparked the most internet searches this year The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X