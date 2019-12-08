6 new things scientists discovered about sex & relationships in 2019

Why are women are less likely to watch porn? Can open relationships really work? Thanks to new research we now know the answers to these and other intriguing questions

1. Gender, sexual orientation and the desire to form lasting romantic relationships determine the sexual risks young adults are willing to take (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/health-and-sex/2019-03-20-why-are-some-young-adults-more-likely-to-engage-in-risky-sexual-behaviour/).



Heterosexual men are more likely to agree to unprotected sex despite being aware of the associated risks. They also prefer more passive tactics when it comes to negotiating the use of condoms. ..