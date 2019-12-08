Health & Sex

Inside the fetish club where Joburgers live out their kinkiest fantasies

If BDSM is your thing, the staff of Fetish Haven SA will oblige

08 December 2019 - 00:00 By shaun smillie

In between a safety footwear company and a curtain factory in the industrial heart of Wynberg is a place where you can get cheap breast enlargements. And if big breasts aren't your thing, you can have a scrotum enlargement.

A 30-minute treatment will get you a set of dangling clangers that will be the envy of every stud bull. But in a day those breasts will have shed those accumulated cup sizes and the nut sack will have shrunk back to normal. You see, these enlargements are just props in a kinky world of fetishes...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Beauty queens' wacky national costumes: what Miss SA is up against The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Durban curry and shisa nyama on the menu for fiery chef Gordon Ramsay Food
  3. IN PICS | Have Miss SA's national costumes gotten better over the years? The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. WATCH | Brave baby nyala battles leopard Lifestyle
  5. Six days till Miss Universe! Here's how you can vote for Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X