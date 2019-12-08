Inside the fetish club where Joburgers live out their kinkiest fantasies

If BDSM is your thing, the staff of Fetish Haven SA will oblige

In between a safety footwear company and a curtain factory in the industrial heart of Wynberg is a place where you can get cheap breast enlargements. And if big breasts aren't your thing, you can have a scrotum enlargement.



A 30-minute treatment will get you a set of dangling clangers that will be the envy of every stud bull. But in a day those breasts will have shed those accumulated cup sizes and the nut sack will have shrunk back to normal. You see, these enlargements are just props in a kinky world of fetishes...