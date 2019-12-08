Lemon & herb or peri peri? How spicy are South Africans in the sack

The results of the 2019 Sunday Times Lifestyle Sex Survey are in. Here are some of the fascinating things we learnt about the people of Mzansi's sheet-shaking antics

In the words of acclaimed urban philosophers Salt-N-Pepa, "let's talk about sex, baby" - it's our conversational guilty pleasure. We love watching TV shows about it, consuming untold amounts of data to stream them, and we love to gossip about who in the office is doing it. It never gets tired. So to contribute to your local water-cooler conversations, we decided, once again, to poll South Africans in our annual Sex Survey with Ratepop to find out all about their bedroom shenanigans.



Given the fascination we have with how others do the nasty, you'd think that, as a nation, we'd be a bunch of deviants. As it turns out, we're milder than potato salad with no spice. This is how we like to do it:..