Want to shag a celeb? Avatars let you have sex with anyone, well ... virtually
New developments in digital tech let you fulfil your wildest desires with your ultimate fantasy person
08 December 2019 - 00:00
Never mind quantum computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and 3-D printing, sex-tech is where real innovation is happening. According to the Guardian, sex-tech is a $30bn (R437bn) industry growing at 30% a year, potentially outpacing sectors like drone manufacturing, the Internet of Things and cryptocurrency.
And with technology doubling in speed, capability and capacity as quickly as every nine months, things are getting pretty interesting...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.