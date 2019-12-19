The season you're born in may boost your risk of dying from heart disease

A new large-scale US study has found that women born in the spring and summer may have a higher risk of dying from heart disease later in life.

Carried out by researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health, the new study looked at data gathered from 116,911 US female registered nurses to investigate the possible associations between birth month, birth season, and risk of death from cardiovascular disease.

The participants were aged 30 to 55 years at the start of the study and were followed for a period of 38 years. During this time, they were asked to complete a detailed health and lifestyle questionnaire every two years.