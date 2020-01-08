Will putting a plant on your office desk really help you stress less?

If one of your resolutions for 2020 is to reduce your stress levels, then putting a plant on your work desk could help, according to new Japanese research.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Hyogo in Awaji, the new study set out to investigate whether indoor plants could boost mental health among office workers, a group that typically doesn't have much exposure to healthy green environments.

The team recruited 63 employees for the study and measured any changes in the participants' psychological and physiological stress before and after placing a plant on the workers' desks.

Participants were given a choice of six different types of small indoor plants to keep on their desks: air plants, bonsai plants, San Pedro cactus, foliage plants, Kokedama or Echeveria. Once they had made their choice, they were asked to keep the plant near the PC monitor on their desk.

The researchers then carried out two stages of the study; a one-week control period where the participants worked without a plant on their desk, and a four-week intervention period where the plant was in eyesight and the participants were asked to look after it.

During the intervention stage, the participants were also asked to gaze intentionally at the plant for three minutes whenever they felt fatigued.