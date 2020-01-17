Want to keep menopause at bay? Have sex more often, say researchers

Women approaching menopause who have frequent sex are less likely to cross that threshold than women of the same age who are not as active sexually, researchers from the University College London have reported.

On average, intimate relations at least once a week reduced the chances of entering menopause by 28% compared to women who had sex less than once a month, they stated in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

The difference, their study suggests, reflects the body's response to evolutionary pressures.

"If a woman is having little or infrequent sex when approaching midlife, then the body will not be receiving the physical cues of a possible pregnancy," wrote researchers Megan Arnot and Ruth Mace.

Rather than continuing to ovulate, according to this theory, "it would be better — from a fitness-maximising perspective — for the woman to cease fertility and invest energy into any existing kin she has."